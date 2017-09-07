AJ Viking wrote:

Kav was decent for us in the Championship too, pattern emerging here.



No idea why Burke is mentioned so much in this thread, he hasn't played this year, isn't good enough to get into our 19 when we have everyone.



We've picked up some knocks last week in Craven, Bridge & Hanbury which is a big loss, but I'm assumed as posters writing us off so much. Our failings this year has been down to injuries (we've used more players in the first team this year than any other team in SL) and it has shown. When we've got players back we've looked a lot better.



Expect a decent game but playing SL all season will go in our favour.