WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Next up - Widnes

Post a reply
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 3:57 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3517
AJ Viking wrote:
Kav was decent for us in the Championship too, pattern emerging here.

No idea why Burke is mentioned so much in this thread, he hasn't played this year, isn't good enough to get into our 19 when we have everyone.

We've picked up some knocks last week in Craven, Bridge & Hanbury which is a big loss, but I'm assumed as posters writing us off so much. Our failings this year has been down to injuries (we've used more players in the first team this year than any other team in SL) and it has shown. When we've got players back we've looked a lot better.

Expect a decent game but playing SL all season will go in our favour.


Sounds very similar to us last season, we'll be alright because we've been playing SL, that's when the championship really hits you the hardest.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: g_balls, Hessle rover, Old Timer No 4, rover 2000, Seventies red and 99 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,4591,76976,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM