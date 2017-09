jetblack74 wrote: So let's get this right your slating Greg burke (who btw I think is gash) and you have ben kavanagh in your second row ffs you couldn't make it up.

My word! Widnes fans do exist on this forum after all!I must admit, I thought the signing of Kavanagh would of been a waste of cap space when first signed. But he's been an excellent acquisition. Burke on the other hand......... Not fit to lace kavanaghs boots.As Mild rover said. He's a player that's matured into a fine player.