OFFTHECUFF wrote: Bridge has been the best centre this year when fit. Unfortunately the guy can't stay fit and Betts has to stop buying Crocks like him.

The real thing here is that Widnes should have ditched Betts at the start of the year. I have no idea how he is still in his job. Saying the RFL should bring back franchising whilst your club is still at risk is a man who is not coping with the pressure. He got the team there, he has to show some responsibility.Also, I'd completely forgotten we were favourites in 2006. Senility must be creeping in. I do remember singing ''Stevo, what's the score' because I think he was backing Widnes to win it.Regardless, we need to channel the same hunger and enthusiasm we had that game for this Saturday. It's going to be tight and I reckon some tempers may flare on the field.