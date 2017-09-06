WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Next up - Widnes

Post a reply
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:04 am
OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3901
You will all be happy that Bridge has also played his last game. Three best players out in Hanbury, Craven and Bridge in key postions.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:55 am
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 222
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
You will all be happy that Bridge has also played his last game. Three best players out in Hanbury, Craven and Bridge in key postions.


No disrespect to bridge but he's in the autumn of his career I would of thought runciman? Was your best centre?
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:01 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5726
Location: east east hull
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
You will all be happy that Bridge has also played his last game. Three best players out in Hanbury, Craven and Bridge in key postions.

Well that gives me more hope still not confident but then I never am any idea in the numbers you will be bringing over with the game been on sky
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:05 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 833
We have played 3 superleague teams this year Leigh twice and played well and the 14-24 loss away at Salford,factor in that at that point Reds form was red hot and but for a Cockayne brainfart we could have gone ahead very near end.Im never overly confident pre game with Rovers but I saw some good performances at Fev and reckon like Sheens said few week ago we have a big performance waiting to come out.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:37 pm
OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3901
Salty mouse wrote:
No disrespect to bridge but he's in the autumn of his career I would of thought runciman? Was your best centre?

Bridge has been the best centre this year when fit. Unfortunately the guy can't stay fit and Betts has to stop buying Crocks like him.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:17 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 767
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Bridge has been the best centre this year when fit. Unfortunately the guy can't stay fit and Betts has to stop buying Crocks like him.


The real thing here is that Widnes should have ditched Betts at the start of the year. I have no idea how he is still in his job. Saying the RFL should bring back franchising whilst your club is still at risk is a man who is not coping with the pressure. He got the team there, he has to show some responsibility.

Also, I'd completely forgotten we were favourites in 2006. Senility must be creeping in. I do remember singing ''Stevo, what's the score' because I think he was backing Widnes to win it.

Regardless, we need to channel the same hunger and enthusiasm we had that game for this Saturday. It's going to be tight and I reckon some tempers may flare on the field.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:34 pm
jetblack74 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2012 9:19 am
Posts: 151
So let's get this right your slating Greg burke (who btw I think is gash) and you have ben kavanagh in your second row ffs you couldn't make it up.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:42 pm
OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3901
Gallanteer wrote:
The real thing here is that Widnes should have ditched Betts at the start of the year. I have no idea how he is still in his job. Saying the RFL should bring back franchising whilst your club is still at risk is a man who is not coping with the pressure. He got the team there, he has to show some responsibility.

Also, I'd completely forgotten we were favourites in 2006. Senility must be creeping in. I do remember singing ''Stevo, what's the score' because I think he was backing Widnes to win it.

Regardless, we need to channel the same hunger and enthusiasm we had that game for this Saturday. It's going to be tight and I reckon some tempers may flare on the field.



Totally agree a lot of Widnes fans have wanted Betts gone years ago. I think he must be sucking someone on the board as I feel he is out of his depth. In the Championship he could only come 5th with probably one of the best budgets at the time. Anyway should be a good game and very close.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: craig hkr, fun time frankie, jetblack74, Psyrax64, rover 2000, SirStan, StanTheMan6 and 85 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,9471,87376,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM