We have played 3 superleague teams this year Leigh twice and played well and the 14-24 loss away at Salford,factor in that at that point Reds form was red hot and but for a Cockayne brainfart we could have gone ahead very near end.Im never overly confident pre game with Rovers but I saw some good performances at Fev and reckon like Sheens said few week ago we have a big performance waiting to come out.