fun time frankie wrote: If you go on the Widnes forum they think we're crap and are expecting a easy victory for a team that finished bottom they sure think highly of themselves

I don't know what Widnes forum you've read pal, but let me assure you that no one that I know thinks Saturday will be an easy victory. This year we've been excrement! On the contrary, its comical that there are HKR fans who seem to know Widnes' best side, and the brain surgeons think that Greg Burke will play centre! Just shows you how much they've watched Widnes this year! Greg Burke physique makes Mick Burke look like Seb Coe in his pomp! Anyway, see you Saturday!