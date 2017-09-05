Hessle rover wrote: Sorry. But I'd have our pack any day of the week. Not impressed with your pack in any way. I hope Greg Burke is playing!

Your backs have been strong, these last few games. But with your best player out, your going to find it very tough at our place. You out enthused Leigh, but you won't us.

Our backs have been strong? they've only come into their own against lower opposition lately. The last 4/5 games of the season I think we scored around 6 tries in total. Outside of Lunt and Clarkson, I don't really rate any of your pack too much. You's will be somewhat up for this game but it's definitely not a fixture that worries me. If we can do what we did to Leigh and play with the same intensity, Saturday shouldn't be an issue. Couldn't care less if we game was at our place, your place or played in the Middle East, without being anything near spectacular this year, our quality will shine through.