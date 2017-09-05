WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Next up - Widnes
Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:56 am
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 765
Pats plastic pitch wrote:
In all fairness I was more worried about Leigh away than Hull KR. That said I know Saturday will not be easy one bit. We out enthused Leigh in every department and I think regardless of home advantage if we come with the same attitude I can only see a Widnes win.

We've had a poor season but found some form the last couple of games. You's have lost against championship opposition on a number of occasions this year and although 4/4 so far is a credit to your club, you certainly haven't been blowing teams away with your winning margins being 12,5,4 and 4. Hanbury will be a big miss but nothing Thompson wont slot into. Its our pack that will win us this game if we do which seems pretty full strength.

Should be a good game for neutrals to watch and with us playing London the week after, the winner of this is all but guaranteed qualification.


I wouldn't stick my neck out and say who'll win this, I just get the feeling it may be a bad tempered game on the pitch and too close to call.

This league still has a few surprises. Leigh may turn over Warrington after London scared them, and London might well turn Widnes over yet.

FWIW I was shocked to see any Widnes fans posting on here. Don't you have a private forum somewhere these days?
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Next up - Widnes
Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:57 am
Pats plastic pitch

Joined: Thu Mar 17, 2016 2:03 pm
Posts: 7
Hessle rover wrote:
Sorry. But I'd have our pack any day of the week. Not impressed with your pack in any way. I hope Greg Burke is playing!
Your backs have been strong, these last few games. But with your best player out, your going to find it very tough at our place. You out enthused Leigh, but you won't us.


Our backs have been strong? they've only come into their own against lower opposition lately. The last 4/5 games of the season I think we scored around 6 tries in total. Outside of Lunt and Clarkson, I don't really rate any of your pack too much. You's will be somewhat up for this game but it's definitely not a fixture that worries me. If we can do what we did to Leigh and play with the same intensity, Saturday shouldn't be an issue. Couldn't care less if we game was at our place, your place or played in the Middle East, without being anything near spectacular this year, our quality will shine through.
Next up - Widnes
Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:05 pm
Hessle rover
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1417
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
If you really believe all that in what you've just posted, then your in for a rude awakening.
I'd actually say you're a troll or an FC fan if you really think Clarkson is the only forward you rate from our team. Laughable really.
Next up - Widnes
Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:12 pm
Pats plastic pitch

Joined: Thu Mar 17, 2016 2:03 pm
Posts: 7
Definitely not an FC fan or troll. You lot seem awfully defensive. think you know this is your biggest test yet. Not after a bite and I've already said in my first post Saturday will not be easy by any standards. The stats and figures don't really shine all that bright for either team, reality is we've played one more super league team than you's have and couldn't get the result.

I think after watching Leigh fall to pieces on Sunday, you's will probably be a tougher test now. May the best team win but yeah I think our pack the last couple of weeks have been brilliant. There aren't any big prop names who'll break the line every time like Fafita but our work rate lately has been nothing short of outstanding. As you would say about your lads.
