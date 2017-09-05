Pats plastic pitch wrote:
In all fairness I was more worried about Leigh away than Hull KR. That said I know Saturday will not be easy one bit. We out enthused Leigh in every department and I think regardless of home advantage if we come with the same attitude I can only see a Widnes win.
We've had a poor season but found some form the last couple of games. You's have lost against championship opposition on a number of occasions this year and although 4/4 so far is a credit to your club, you certainly haven't been blowing teams away with your winning margins being 12,5,4 and 4. Hanbury will be a big miss but nothing Thompson wont slot into. Its our pack that will win us this game if we do which seems pretty full strength.
Should be a good game for neutrals to watch and with us playing London the week after, the winner of this is all but guaranteed qualification.
We've had a poor season but found some form the last couple of games. You's have lost against championship opposition on a number of occasions this year and although 4/4 so far is a credit to your club, you certainly haven't been blowing teams away with your winning margins being 12,5,4 and 4. Hanbury will be a big miss but nothing Thompson wont slot into. Its our pack that will win us this game if we do which seems pretty full strength.
Should be a good game for neutrals to watch and with us playing London the week after, the winner of this is all but guaranteed qualification.
I wouldn't stick my neck out and say who'll win this, I just get the feeling it may be a bad tempered game on the pitch and too close to call.
This league still has a few surprises. Leigh may turn over Warrington after London scared them, and London might well turn Widnes over yet.
FWIW I was shocked to see any Widnes fans posting on here. Don't you have a private forum somewhere these days?