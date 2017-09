Yes they are a confident bunch after 3 wins on the bounce against poor opposition. They do seem to have forgotten they finished bottom, when rovers come up against them, we'll up the pace when we have to as the team have throughout the season. Sheens has built a dogged side who know when they need to ramp up the pressure. If Widnes beat us when we do that, then fair game, but I can only see it going one way when we ramp up our performance against them.