Hessle rover wrote: Hanbury And Craven are expected to miss out - good for us.

Still going to be tough. But I don't think there any better than us man for man. Christ, if you've Greg Burke in your squad, then you are scapeing the barrel.

Home advantage and the chance to go straight back up should bring us home.

Lets hope you are right I don't think my Nerves can stand this any more they should go back to 1up 1 down if they did we would now be getting ready for super league instead of this crap