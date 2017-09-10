WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Newcastle Sunday 10/9/17 3pm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Doncaster RLFC v Newcastle Sunday 10/9/17 3pm

Post a reply
Re: v Newcastle Sunday 10/9/17 3pm
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:54 pm
hally's hot air Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 32
sanjunien wrote:
No surprise about Miloudi, he has a track record of these kind of antics and most French fans I know are amazed he was given a deal by FC.
Surely CH has to walk after such a bad season ? Of course he wont but will continue to draw a fat salary and employ golden oldies who shouldn't be anywhere near a rugby pitch.

Get ready for the clappers quote 'without carl we wouldn't have a club to support' we are a stale broken club from top to bottom, your right he wont walk cos he's milking this club big style whilst failing in every target he sets out. I'm willing to give rich horne a full pre season before judging but the clueless dinosaurs within our club need to go if we want to move forward.
Re: v Newcastle Sunday 10/9/17 3pm
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:58 pm
Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 40
Double Movement wrote:
It's always quiet on here S/O. :lol:

Just looking at next week's games, Keighley are at Barrow and Newcastle are at York. If they both lose, and we lose as expected in Toronto, we'd still finish in 5th place.


Thank goodness for that post. From all the negativity previously posted on this thread I was beginning to thin the tables I have been looking at following today's matches were somehow wrong.

We are still in 5th position and if Barrow beat Keighley and York beat Newcastle (as they both should), and assuming of course that the Dons don't cause the upset of the century and come away from Toronto with 2 points, we shall still be in 5th position next weekend.

So let's live in the present until such time as that position changes. As for Stand Offish's comment on the quality of the coach yet again I didn't see him on the pitch and I'm sure that he was as frustrated as we all were at some off the headless things that were going on on the pitch.

I don't condone spitting and Miloudi was rightly sent off for his offence. However something happened just before that incident. I couldn't quite see what it was but the touch judge should have reported it to the referee as well as Miloudi's offence so that at least it could have been put on report. I would also have liked a window into Tali's brain to see why, after he was tap tackled when breaking clear near the end, he suddenly and wildly threw the ball in the air instead of taking the tackle. I noticed that when they got back into line Sam Doherty pointedly tapped his head at Tali. Along with some of the good stuff on display this afternoon there was also a lot of mindless panic.
Re: v Newcastle Sunday 10/9/17 3pm
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:21 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1490
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Wanderer wrote:
Wouldn't that just perpetuate the agony for one game more?

It would almost certainly just perpetuate the agony. The chances of both Newcastle and Keighley losing might be around 4/1. The chances of us winning away at Barrow might be 5/2. The chances of the Dons then winning away in the play off final might be 2/1.

If those assessments are correct, it means the chances of the Dons being promoted are 51.5 to 1. The odds are certainly not in our favour; in fact they’re well stacked against us. Our gut feelings are already telling us that, but every team must always keep going whilst ever there’s a chance.

Supporting sporting teams is usually hard going because there are many more failures than success stories. I would imagine most Super League fans will be well cheesed off with their teams this season. Only Castleford, Wakefield and Hull fans are likely to be happy. Salford fans might be moderately happy.

We could then have a separate discussion as to whether it’s fair that a team finishing in 5th place in Championship One has really got a right to be in with a chance of going but that’s another story for another day.
Re: v Newcastle Sunday 10/9/17 3pm
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:48 pm
GeoffRoebuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2261
sanjunien wrote:
Surely CH has to walk after such a bad season ? Of course he wont but will continue to draw a fat salary and employ golden oldies who shouldn't be anywhere near a rugby pitch.


Interesting comments from CH at 10mins 40 seconds in this ITD

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cj46EAz2-BU
Re: v Newcastle Sunday 10/9/17 3pm
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:56 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1490
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
hally's hot air wrote:
If I were carl and Richard id bounce miloudi all the way back to hull and never want to see him again, that was disgusting what he did and a part of me hoped he would of got levelled by the Newcastle players, as for the game some of our decision making is embarrassing i.e going down the blind side on the 1st tackle and getting carried out, intercepting a kick getting to half way then flinging the ball wildly straight to the opposition on the 1st tackle, I called this club amateurish a few days ago and would challenge anyone on here to argue against that.

There was also the incident in the second half when we won a scrum about 20 metres from the Newcastle line, we moved the ball swiftly to our right, and got put in touch on the far side of the pitch on the first tackle.

I was hopeful that we’d got our best game day heads on when we got a couple of repeat sets at the start of the first half before we scored our first try. That level of composure was soon lost and our on-field decision-making got worse as highlighted by Hally.

Let’s be fair, it must be a nightmare for a coach to see these things happen. A coach shouldn’t have to tell Miloudi not to put the ball straight out from the kick-off or remind him the wind is at his back. Jason Tali just had a brain explosion when he threw that wild pass. I’m sure that wasn’t in the game plan before the match started. The players must take the lion's share of responsibility for the in-play decisions they make on the pitch.

As I mentioned in an earlier post, to help solve this decision-making problem, it should be Richard Horne’s priority to bring in an experienced half-back who can guide us round the pitch and calm things down when they need calming down. Until we get this right, we're always going to come up short.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, askernlad, Double Movement, GeoffRoebuck, hally's hot air and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,4111,97576,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
16
- 60HUNSLET  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 28NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
12
- 16BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
36
- 14HALIFAX  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
26
- 22ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
29
- 6OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
28
- 6WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
26
- 16YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM