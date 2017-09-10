hally's hot air wrote: If I were carl and Richard id bounce miloudi all the way back to hull and never want to see him again, that was disgusting what he did and a part of me hoped he would of got levelled by the Newcastle players, as for the game some of our decision making is embarrassing i.e going down the blind side on the 1st tackle and getting carried out, intercepting a kick getting to half way then flinging the ball wildly straight to the opposition on the 1st tackle, I called this club amateurish a few days ago and would challenge anyone on here to argue against that.

There was also the incident in the second half when we won a scrum about 20 metres from the Newcastle line, we moved the ball swiftly to our right, and got put in touch on the far side of the pitch on the first tackle.I was hopeful that we’d got our best game day heads on when we got a couple of repeat sets at the start of the first half before we scored our first try. That level of composure was soon lost and our on-field decision-making got worse as highlighted by Hally.Let’s be fair, it must be a nightmare for a coach to see these things happen. A coach shouldn’t have to tell Miloudi not to put the ball straight out from the kick-off or remind him the wind is at his back. Jason Tali just had a brain explosion when he threw that wild pass. I’m sure that wasn’t in the game plan before the match started. The players must take the lion's share of responsibility for the in-play decisions they make on the pitch.As I mentioned in an earlier post, to help solve this decision-making problem, it should be Richard Horne’s priority to bring in an experienced half-back who can guide us round the pitch and calm things down when they need calming down. Until we get this right, we're always going to come up short.