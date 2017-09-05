WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans Dragons vs Halifax RLFC

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Catalans Dragons vs Halifax RLFC

Post a reply
Re: Catalans Dragons vs Halifax RLFC
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:58 pm
Gronk! User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4890
HXSparky wrote:
Chris Kendall was the outstanding individual for Catalans in this game. The end result may well have been the same (if not the score) with stronger refereeing, but he gave scant protection to the Fax players who were consistently targeted with late and high challenges. How Bird escaped with just a yellow card (1min 26secs in to http://www.catalansdragons.com/articles-45/158-5296-resume-halifax-vs-dragons-catalans-s8/) is bemusing. Scott Murrell was deliberately and repeatedly hit with illegal challenges. A few penalties resulted, but it seems that Catalans came with a plan to win with strong arm tactics rather than by playing rugby - and the officials appeared very happy to let them get on with it.


That's just how they play. Team of thugs who aren't interested in actually playing rugby.
Re: Catalans Dragons vs Halifax RLFC
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:25 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4743
ne of the worst i've seen for a while. Just not good enough from Kendall that and it's highlighting the problem we've got in the refereeing department. It's almost as if he's not quite concentrating as he doesn't seem to acknowledge the first thuggish hit on Murrell. How he can deem that spear only 10 minutes though especially when we had a red for one going slightly over the horizontal a few weeks a go. Refs should be coming from the same page on something like spear tackle.

There's obviously something a miss under Gansons leadership. We're losing senior referees and having to fill the hole with referees who aren't ready. Ruck speeds and split second decisions i live with. You're never going to get consistent decisions with ruck speeds as players act differently in different games. They penalise messing about, we moan they're blowing the pea out of the whistle, they don't penalise it, we moan they let the opposition get away with murder (never of course our own teams) But something i've been concerned about is the referees not being strong enough on thuggery. What Catalans effectively got away with isn't good enough. We had the same against Dewsbury who's sole aim in that game was to be thugs. How did the referee handle our player being launched into metal railings? Sin-bin a man from each team. Someone is going to get seriously hurt if referees don't start clamping down on serious foul play.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, Hessle Roader, Hopie, HXSparky, King Street Cat, LyndsayGill, Sheldon, steadygetyerboots-on, TheUnassumingBadger, Yahoo [Bot] and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,8011,64176,2114,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM