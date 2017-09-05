ne of the worst i've seen for a while. Just not good enough from Kendall that and it's highlighting the problem we've got in the refereeing department. It's almost as if he's not quite concentrating as he doesn't seem to acknowledge the first thuggish hit on Murrell. How he can deem that spear only 10 minutes though especially when we had a red for one going slightly over the horizontal a few weeks a go. Refs should be coming from the same page on something like spear tackle.



There's obviously something a miss under Gansons leadership. We're losing senior referees and having to fill the hole with referees who aren't ready. Ruck speeds and split second decisions i live with. You're never going to get consistent decisions with ruck speeds as players act differently in different games. They penalise messing about, we moan they're blowing the pea out of the whistle, they don't penalise it, we moan they let the opposition get away with murder (never of course our own teams) But something i've been concerned about is the referees not being strong enough on thuggery. What Catalans effectively got away with isn't good enough. We had the same against Dewsbury who's sole aim in that game was to be thugs. How did the referee handle our player being launched into metal railings? Sin-bin a man from each team. Someone is going to get seriously hurt if referees don't start clamping down on serious foul play.