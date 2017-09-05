HXSparky wrote: Chris Kendall was the outstanding individual for Catalans in this game. The end result may well have been the same (if not the score) with stronger refereeing, but he gave scant protection to the Fax players who were consistently targeted with late and high challenges. How Bird escaped with just a yellow card (1min 26secs in to http://www.catalansdragons.com/articles-45/158-5296-resume-halifax-vs-dragons-catalans-s8/ ) is bemusing. Scott Murrell was deliberately and repeatedly hit with illegal challenges. A few penalties resulted, but it seems that Catalans came with a plan to win with strong arm tactics rather than by playing rugby - and the officials appeared very happy to let them get on with it.

That's just how they play. Team of thugs who aren't interested in actually playing rugby.