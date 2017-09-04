Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm Posts: 4476 Location: Carcassonne, France
Greg Bird of the Catalans Dragons has no EGP available and faces a 3 to 5 game tariff associated with his grade D charge for a dangerous throw in the twenty-fifth minute of Halifax’s Heaton.
That is very bad news for Catalans. They play Featherstone in Perpignan next weekend (should be a comfortable win for Catalans) then Hull KR away, then finally Widnes in Perpignan. Catalans are capable of winning all three without Gregory, but it will be more difficult than if he was playing.
It's losing Luke Walsh for the rest of the season that will hurt them.
