Catalans Dragons vs Halifax RLFC
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:07 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4475
Location: Carcassonne, France
Catalans look likely to beat Halifax even at the Shay.
Re: GAME ON: Catalans vs Halifax: 15:00
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:09 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4475
Location: Carcassonne, France
Catalans have easily defeated Halifax 24-0 in front of just over 1,800 spectators at the Shay.

Lewis Tierney was outstanding.
Re: GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Halifax Blue Sox: 15:00:00
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:30 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 823
How did Gregory Bird play?
Re: GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Halifax Blue Sox: 15:00:00
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:39 pm
Leon Ashton
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 9:32 am
Posts: 1313
Average, should have got a red card not long after coming on as sub. Didn't really look interested.

