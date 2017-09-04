The cannon-ball tackle is not the 'get a player sent off for free' card that some people seem to think.



It invariably involves a tackle around the legs from either behind or the side. When you think about that, it's exactly the way all young RL players are taught to tackle.



There's no doubt that bad timing, poor technique, a last second shift of position etc can all lead to a heavy impact on the wrong side of a joint ... but the line between that and a perfectly fair and innocent tackle is very narrow.



Note, I'm not saying that it's impossible for a defender to deliberately target the side of the knee, but it can easily happen completely by accident.



We really need to be wary of imposing massive punishments on players who tackle around the legs, without thoroughly examining each incident first ... otherwise we'll finish up playing tap-rugby.



And, of course, phoney outrage from fans and coaches, just because they haven't seen their opponents reduced by red card when they'd kidded themselves into thinking they would, doesn't help.