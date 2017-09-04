WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel

Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 5:56 pm

Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
It's been a busy day in the video review room at the RFL disciplinary.



Out of the weekends Super Eights and Qualifiers they've spotted seven offences which they deem worthy of a charge and another three which have brought forward cautions for the offenders.



Tuesday nights disciplinary is, however, likely to be less busy as only one of the charges brought does not have an associated Early Guilty Plea (EGP) which will mean that the offender will be called in front of the committee.

Re: Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:13 am
I was a bit surprised there was no charge for Isa but I think it's the right call. I'm sure Saints fans won't like it though.
Re: Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:00 am
Seen it again this morning and he goes in at the back as the players legs are bending. Stuart Cummings on the night said that is fine. As long as the man doesn't go with excessive force and as long as they don't target an area which will make the player fall to the ground in an un-natural way then there's no foul play.

LMS milked it for all it's worth. If you watch how he goes to ground it's impossible to see how he could be hurting unless he grazed his knees when he fell. His legs bent as they naturally would and he went to the floor. It's as though the lads a bit of a sly sh*t stirrer (hard to believe of LMS I know).
Re: Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:28 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I was a bit surprised there was no charge for Isa but I think it's the right call. I'm sure Saints fans won't like it though.


I'm sure they won't, too. And I'm sure I don't care.

The occupants of Self-Pity City will just have to file it in their big drawer of anti-Wigan grievances. Along with Wiganers burying cherry and white shirts under their new pitch and Gareth Hock 'deliberately' throwing the ball at a child in the crowd one Good Friday.
Re: Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:39 am
NickyKiss wrote:
Seen it again this morning and he goes in at the back as the players legs are bending. Stuart Cummings on the night said that is fine. As long as the man doesn't go with excessive force and as long as they don't target an area which will make the player fall to the ground in an un-natural way then there's no foul play.

LMS milked it for all it's worth. If you watch how he goes to ground it's impossible to see how he could be hurting unless he grazed his knees when he fell. His legs bent as they naturally would and he went to the floor. It's as though the lads a bit of a sly sh*t stirrer (hard to believe of LMS I know).


they way he conducts himself on a rugby park is cringe worthy. Huffing and puffing and all the theatrics. Makes my skin crawl watching that drama queen mincing around.

The fact that he is a prop / loose just makes it worse. Could you imagine some older members of the PFU :lol: watching that? He would get chucked out
Re: Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:55 am
tugglesf78 wrote:
NickyKiss wrote:
Seen it again this morning and he goes in at the back as the players legs are bending. Stuart Cummings on the night said that is fine. As long as the man doesn't go with excessive force and as long as they don't target an area which will make the player fall to the ground in an un-natural way then there's no foul play.

LMS milked it for all it's worth. If you watch how he goes to ground it's impossible to see how he could be hurting unless he grazed his knees when he fell. His legs bent as they naturally would and he went to the floor. It's as though the lads a bit of a sly sh*t stirrer (hard to believe of LMS I know).


they way he conducts himself on a rugby park is cringe worthy. Huffing and puffing and all the theatrics. Makes my skin crawl watching that drama queen mincing around.

The fact that he is a prop / loose just makes it worse. Could you imagine some older members of the PFU :lol: watching that? He would get chucked out


Always injured when saints have a drop out, trainer will be required to re-attach an arm or leg then he will be good to go
Re: Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:54 am
The cannon-ball tackle is not the 'get a player sent off for free' card that some people seem to think.

It invariably involves a tackle around the legs from either behind or the side. When you think about that, it's exactly the way all young RL players are taught to tackle.

There's no doubt that bad timing, poor technique, a last second shift of position etc can all lead to a heavy impact on the wrong side of a joint ... but the line between that and a perfectly fair and innocent tackle is very narrow.

Note, I'm not saying that it's impossible for a defender to deliberately target the side of the knee, but it can easily happen completely by accident.

We really need to be wary of imposing massive punishments on players who tackle around the legs, without thoroughly examining each incident first ... otherwise we'll finish up playing tap-rugby.

And, of course, phoney outrage from fans and coaches, just because they haven't seen their opponents reduced by red card when they'd kidded themselves into thinking they would, doesn't help.

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM