Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:26 pm
Powell did end his season. Yes he did play on but it was obvious he wasn't moving too well. If he been jabbed up before the game perhaps the pain at the time was manageable. And yes you can question the wisdom of the Salford medical team in allowing him to play on but ultimately it wasn't them that caused the damage with a grubby, cheap hit - that was all Powell's work.

To call a one match ban for such a foul a punishment is surely a joke, its the lightest slap possible. Sadly I knew when it happened it would be whitewashed so he could play at Wembley and I wasn't exactly shocked when that came to be.
