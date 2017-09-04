|
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0
|
Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
It's been a busy day in the video review room at the RFL disciplinary.
Out of the weekends Super Eights and Qualifiers they've spotted seven offences which they deem worthy of a charge and another three which have brought forward cautions for the offenders.
Tuesday nights disciplinary is, however, likely to be less busy as only one of the charges brought does not have an associated Early Guilty Plea (EGP) which will mean that the offender will be called in front of the committee.
READ MORE ON THIS STORY...
|
RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.
|
Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1610
|
so cannonball tackles are ok then.
|
|
Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:46 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2956
Location: LEYTH
|
rollin thunder wrote:
so cannonball tackles are ok then.
Yeah, The RFL have realised Wire play Leigh this week and they don't want them disrupted,so to make it worse for Leigh,they gave Ben Reynolds a Grade B with a one match ban for tripping after a EGP. one match ban for Burrows for head butting just beggars belief. The whole disciplinary needs overhauling as well as the corrupted RFL.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:15 am
|
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2933
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
|
rollin thunder wrote:
so cannonball tackles are ok then.
It would appear so as Sam Powell got a one match ban for ending Tasi's season in the semi, whilst a couple of years back Chase got seven for his tackle on Ferres.
|
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.
Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)
The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget
"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)
One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.
virginia woolf (1882-1941)
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:31 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 119
|
Salford red all over wrote:
It would appear so as Sam Powell got a one match ban for ending Tasi's season in the semi, whilst a couple of years back Chase got seven for his tackle on Ferres.
The same Tasi who carried on playing in that game? Either it didn't end his season or serious questions need to be asked of Salford's medical team. There is a world of difference with the way both Powell and Chase went into the tackle. Powell was facing the back of his knees when he went in and the Wigan players unfortunately turned Tasi.
Same with Isa - reckless but it was to the back of the knees and despite LMS' best acting to show the ref he was was hurt he was doing hit ups within 30 seconds and is in the squad for the Wakey game.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:08 am
|
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2933
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
|
secondstanza wrote:
The same Tasi who carried on playing in that game? Either it didn't end his season or serious questions need to be asked of Salford's medical team. There is a world of difference with the way both Powell and Chase went into the tackle. Powell was facing the back of his knees when he went in and the Wigan players unfortunately turned Tasi.
Same with Isa - reckless but it was to the back of the knees and despite LMS' best acting to show the ref he was was hurt he was doing hit ups within 30 seconds and is in the squad for the Wakey game.
Powell ended Tasi's season and received a ONE match ban !
|
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.
Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)
The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget
"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)
One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.
virginia woolf (1882-1941)
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:28 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13313
Location: Ossett
|
secondstanza wrote:
Powell was facing the back of his knees when he went in and the Wigan players unfortunately turned Tasi.
Isn't this kind of nonsense a compelling reason to take a serious look at the way tackles have evolved? Holding the tackled player up so a third man can smash his lower body is always dangerous - in an already bruising physical sport - regardless of which way a joint is meant to go; and it's crazy to think that players can make and respond to minute adjustments in the body position of a tackled man, in the heat of the moment, to avoid undue pressure.
The way that players are now tackling is a function of trying to slow down the ptb - because a quick ptb gives a significant advantage; plenty of people on here have already given very sensible solutions to managing the whole tackle/ruck/ptb in a way that ensures that the attacker can still achieve advantage by winning collision, but is compelled to play the ball correctly, which automatically slows down the ptb and reduces the defenders need to lay all over him.
It seems bonkers to have these constant interpretations and arguments over differing sanctions for what seem like identical offences - when a harsh and consistent application of existing rules could very well resolve it in fairly short order.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:54 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2049
|
bren2k wrote:
Isn't this kind of nonsense a compelling reason to take a serious look at the way tackles have evolved? Holding the tackled player up so a third man can smash his lower body is always dangerous - in an already bruising physical sport - regardless of which way a joint is meant to go; and it's crazy to think that players can make and respond to minute adjustments in the body position of a tackled man, in the heat of the moment, to avoid undue pressure.
The way that players are now tackling is a function of trying to slow down the ptb - because a quick ptb gives a significant advantage; plenty of people on here have already given very sensible solutions to managing the whole tackle/ruck/ptb in a way that ensures that the attacker can still achieve advantage by winning collision, but is compelled to play the ball correctly, which automatically slows down the ptb and reduces the defenders need to lay all over him.
It seems bonkers to have these constant interpretations and arguments over differing sanctions for what seem like identical offences - when a harsh and consistent application of existing rules could very well resolve it in fairly short order.
This is the bit I find odd too.
Surely by now we've seen every type of foul play committed, and can therefore quantify it into a comprehensive list of punishable acts based on their relative severity, with a ban and/or a fine attached to each.
E.g.
Cannonball Tackle Type 1 = x games.
Cannonball Tackle Type 2 = x games.
Crusher Tackle Type 1 = x games.
And so on.
Get rid of the EPG, "good records", sentimentality etc. I'd also take out any discussion of whether or not an injury was inflicted, this should act as a deterrent whether an injury occurs or not.
Then, the only thing the panel needs to decide is if there's any further action required and if so which category the act falls into. Bans & fines will all be known to clubs & players beforehand.
It would also make the process a lot more transparent if precedents or comparisons were offered as part of the decision. E.g. "Burrow's headbutt was a Type 1 Headbutt, therefore a 1 game ban applies. We deemed the headbutt similar to the case of x player in Apr17, who also received a 1 game ban".
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:10 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5278
Location: London
|
secondstanza wrote:
The same Tasi who carried on playing in that game? Either it didn't end his season or serious questions need to be asked of Salford's medical team. There is a world of difference with the way both Powell and Chase went into the tackle. Powell was facing the back of his knees when he went in and the Wigan players unfortunately turned Tasi.
Same with Isa - reckless but it was to the back of the knees and despite LMS' best acting to show the ref he was was hurt he was doing hit ups within 30 seconds and is in the squad for the Wakey game.
Whether an offence is committed has nothing whatsoever to do with whether the fouled player stays down, gets up, or dances the tango around the touchline.
|
"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "