bren2k wrote: Isn't this kind of nonsense a compelling reason to take a serious look at the way tackles have evolved? Holding the tackled player up so a third man can smash his lower body is always dangerous - in an already bruising physical sport - regardless of which way a joint is meant to go; and it's crazy to think that players can make and respond to minute adjustments in the body position of a tackled man, in the heat of the moment, to avoid undue pressure.



The way that players are now tackling is a function of trying to slow down the ptb - because a quick ptb gives a significant advantage; plenty of people on here have already given very sensible solutions to managing the whole tackle/ruck/ptb in a way that ensures that the attacker can still achieve advantage by winning collision, but is compelled to play the ball correctly, which automatically slows down the ptb and reduces the defenders need to lay all over him.



It seems bonkers to have these constant interpretations and arguments over differing sanctions for what seem like identical offences - when a harsh and consistent application of existing rules could very well resolve it in fairly short order .

This is the bit I find odd too.Surely by now we've seen every type of foul play committed, and can therefore quantify it into a comprehensive list of punishable acts based on their relative severity, with a ban and/or a fine attached to each.E.g.Cannonball Tackle Type 1 = x games.Cannonball Tackle Type 2 = x games.Crusher Tackle Type 1 = x games.And so on.Get rid of the EPG, "good records", sentimentality etc. I'd also take out any discussion of whether or not an injury was inflicted, this should act as a deterrent whether an injury occurs or not.Then, the only thing the panel needs to decide is if there's any further action required and if so which category the act falls into. Bans & fines will all be known to clubs & players beforehand.It would also make the process a lot more transparent if precedents or comparisons were offered as part of the decision. E.g. "Burrow's headbutt was a Type 1 Headbutt, therefore a 1 game ban applies. We deemed the headbutt similar to the case of x player in Apr17, who also received a 1 game ban".