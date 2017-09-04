Salford red all over wrote: It would appear so as Sam Powell got a one match ban for ending Tasi's season in the semi, whilst a couple of years back Chase got seven for his tackle on Ferres.

The same Tasi who carried on playing in that game? Either it didn't end his season or serious questions need to be asked of Salford's medical team. There is a world of difference with the way both Powell and Chase went into the tackle. Powell was facing the back of his knees when he went in and the Wigan players unfortunately turned Tasi.Same with Isa - reckless but it was to the back of the knees and despite LMS' best acting to show the ref he was was hurt he was doing hit ups within 30 seconds and is in the squad for the Wakey game.