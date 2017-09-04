It's been a busy day in the video review room at the RFL disciplinary.Out of the weekends Super Eights and Qualifiers they've spotted seven offences which they deem worthy of a charge and another three which have brought forward cautions for the offenders.Tuesday nights disciplinary is, however, likely to be less busy as only one of the charges brought does not have an associated Early Guilty Plea (EGP) which will mean that the offender will be called in front of the committee.