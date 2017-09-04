WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel

Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 5:56 pm

Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
It's been a busy day in the video review room at the RFL disciplinary.



Out of the weekends Super Eights and Qualifiers they've spotted seven offences which they deem worthy of a charge and another three which have brought forward cautions for the offenders.



Tuesday nights disciplinary is, however, likely to be less busy as only one of the charges brought does not have an associated Early Guilty Plea (EGP) which will mean that the offender will be called in front of the committee.

Re: Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:57 pm
so cannonball tackles are ok then.
Re: Seven Charges and Three Warnings From Busy Review Panel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:46 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
so cannonball tackles are ok then.


Yeah, The RFL have realised Wire play Leigh this week and they don't want them disrupted,so to make it worse for Leigh,they gave Ben Reynolds a Grade B with a one match ban for tripping after a EGP. one match ban for Burrows for head butting just beggars belief. The whole disciplinary needs overhauling as well as the corrupted RFL. :twisted:
