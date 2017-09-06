Trainman wrote: Under the current rules it's not a cannonball from behind as the knees are being bent in the direction they are meant to. It's only a cannonball if the tackle is entered around the knee and from the front or side.



I believe what you say should be the rules but currently it's not, it's merely your opinion of what a cannonball is.



I assume Isa on LMS is what prompted the OP's question. That was a prime example of what is permitted in the current rules, he entered from behind. At full speed it looked terrible. Personally I hate those tackles and believe any secondary contact below the waist should be banned.



I also believe the disciplinary are far too soft on all forms of dangerous contact. The worst imo being the crusher tackle as that is potentially effecting the spine of a player.

I don't think its directly actually written in the super league rules, as cannonball, from what I can remember it comes from the international rules where its referred to as spearing into the tackle (cannonball) the point of contact must be above the knee joint, as the offence from Isa was directly into the knee joint it doesn't matter iff its front back or side its a spearing into the tackle (cannonball). The disciplinary has redeemed it as lacking significant force to do any damage but the intention to do possible damage still exists by the player.