Father Ted wrote:
Always thought it was a tackle into the legs and knees against the joints.
Didn't see Ellis or Atkins incidents but Isa's wasn't against the leg joints. He went in behind the knees which was not against the joints.
Didn't see Ellis or Atkins incidents but Isa's wasn't against the leg joints. He went in behind the knees which was not against the joints.
Correct. People either don't understand the rule, or don't want to. Wire fans still claim Hansen got away with one in the '13 Grand Final when he hit Ratchford in the waist