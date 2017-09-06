Trainman wrote: ....any secondary contact below the waist should be banned.

That's about right.I think Mal Reilly's idea of only ever allowing a maximum of two in the tackle at any time is going a bit too far. But the law could be that any third or more defenders joining the tackle can only impact the attacking player at waist height or above (and not above the shoulders, obviously).On a slightly different tack. As soon as the referee has called 'held' any defender flopping into the tackle should be penalised AND INCLUDING those players on the defending side who flop onto their own man who is in the tackle - as they should be deemed to be preventing their own man doing what he is required to do i.e. Roll Away.