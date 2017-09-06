SmokeyTA wrote: It was right Ellis went for ten, Isa should have gone for ten, and Atkins should have gone for ten too.



Ellis got his arm in the wrong position and got the body in the wrong position. Not malicious but dangerous lower end of the scale.



Isa and Atkins were pretty similar,neither were the worst example, but both were dangerous and more than that, absolutely unnecessary. We lose nothing if those tackles are legislated out of the game.

The Atkins incident wasn't really one, it looked like it a first view, but on the replay Dixon wasn't bent over under the tacklers and it looked like Ryan was actually running in to put his head on him in the mid riff. Granted it was an attempted cheap shot but not an attack yo the legs.