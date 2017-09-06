WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Question about cannonball tackles.

Re: Question about cannonball tackles.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:12 am
Grimmy
Father Ted wrote:
Always thought it was a tackle into the legs and knees against the joints.
Didn't see Ellis or Atkins incidents but Isa's wasn't against the leg joints. He went in behind the knees which was not against the joints.

Correct. People either don't understand the rule, or don't want to. Wire fans still claim Hansen got away with one in the '13 Grand Final when he hit Ratchford in the waist :roll:
Re: Question about cannonball tackles.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:48 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Grimmy wrote:
Correct. People either don't understand the rule, or don't want to. Wire fans still claim Hansen got away with one in the '13 Grand Final when he hit Ratchford in the waist :roll:

Not actually true that grimmy, granted it wasn't a classic cannon ball as perfected by Jeff Lima and currently done on a very thin line by Sam Powell on a regular basis. Buy the principal of it by Hansen which was collapsing the leg in an awkward fashion while two tacklers then land on top of the ball carrier who's leg goes in an awkward direction which then puts stress on the knee/ankle ligaments with the combined weight.

Hence why the Rfl changed the definition of that foul in the off season off the back of that incident.
Re: Question about cannonball tackles.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:51 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
SmokeyTA wrote:
It was right Ellis went for ten, Isa should have gone for ten, and Atkins should have gone for ten too.

Ellis got his arm in the wrong position and got the body in the wrong position. Not malicious but dangerous lower end of the scale.

Isa and Atkins were pretty similar,neither were the worst example, but both were dangerous and more than that, absolutely unnecessary. We lose nothing if those tackles are legislated out of the game.



The Atkins incident wasn't really one, it looked like it a first view, but on the replay Dixon wasn't bent over under the tacklers and it looked like Ryan was actually running in to put his head on him in the mid riff. Granted it was an attempted cheap shot but not an attack yo the legs.
