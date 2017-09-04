WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Question about cannonball tackles.

Question about cannonball tackles.
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:40 pm
Genuine query, I always believed a cannonball tackle where someone attacks the legs against a joint. So going in the side or front of the knees, possibly causing damage.

In this the case? I see people saying that any late hit on the knees is a cannonball tackle.
Re: Question about cannonball tackles.
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:54 pm
blackpoolwigan wrote:
Genuine query, I always believed a cannonball tackle where someone attacks the legs against a joint. So going in the side or front of the knees, possibly causing damage.

In this the case? I see people saying that any late hit on the knees is a cannonball tackle.


Front, back or side doesn't really matter if its late and on the knee joint its a "cannonball tackle", the point of contact should determine the length of ban usually the side knee ligaments are season ending sometimes.
Re: Question about cannonball tackles.
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:40 pm
Judder Man wrote:
Front, back or side doesn't really matter if its late and on the knee joint its a "cannonball tackle", the point of contact should determine the length of ban usually the side knee ligaments are season ending sometimes.

I dont think either of those are the determining criteria, it can be dangerous contact at or below the knee joint late or otherwise.
Re: Question about cannonball tackles.
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:03 pm
Is it against the rules to hit the legs as third man in before the ref shouts held? or is it a morale issue.
Mac out!
Re: Question about cannonball tackles.
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:10 pm
wire-quin wrote:
Is it against the rules to hit the legs as third man in before the ref shouts held? or is it a morale issue.


It comes under undue pressure.

The problem is both the on field officials and the disciplinary panel haven't got a clue what undue pressure actually is, as evidenced by the fact that not only did Gareth Ellis get incorrectly sin binned but he has now been given an incorrect grade B charge. Where as a legitimate crusher tackle against Ellis himself in the cup final wasn't punished on field OR by the panel.

This is why you see massive and bewildering differences in the way the games are called on field and the charges you see given out. Some weeks you see Cannonball & Crusher tackles ignored, other weeks you see them incorrectly penalised. Look at this week alone for Cannonballs - Atkins & Isa both produce blatant ones - neither charged.

