wire-quin wrote: Is it against the rules to hit the legs as third man in before the ref shouts held? or is it a morale issue.

It comes under undue pressure.The problem is both the on field officials and the disciplinary panel haven't got a clue what undue pressure actually is, as evidenced by the fact that not only did Gareth Ellis get incorrectly sin binned but he has now been given an incorrect grade B charge. Where as a legitimate crusher tackle against Ellis himself in the cup final wasn't punished on field OR by the panel.This is why you see massive and bewildering differences in the way the games are called on field and the charges you see given out. Some weeks you see Cannonball & Crusher tackles ignored, other weeks you see them incorrectly penalised. Look at this week alone for Cannonballs - Atkins & Isa both produce blatant ones - neither charged.