Awards
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:14 pm
Jossy B
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2096
Location: North London
Hendo nominated as one of the contenders for coach of the year and Alex Walker for the young player of the year.
Both thoroughly deserving in my opinion.

Bit surprised that we have no one nominated for player of the year.
Thought Sammut or Ioane might of been in with a chance.

http://www.rugby-league.com/kingstone_p ... -announced
Re: Awards
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:06 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1173
It is good for the club to be recognised. Let us hope Hendo and Alex win.
Re: Awards
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:55 pm
nkpom
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2003 4:22 pm
Posts: 653
Location: Southampton
James Cunningham won Young Player award at this event last year; followed by the supreme accolade of LBSA Young Player!

Users browsing this forum: nadera78, northernbloke and 46 guests

