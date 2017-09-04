Hendo nominated as one of the contenders for coach of the year and Alex Walker for the young player of the year.
Both thoroughly deserving in my opinion.
Bit surprised that we have no one nominated for player of the year.
Thought Sammut or Ioane might of been in with a chance.
http://www.rugby-league.com/kingstone_p ... -announced
