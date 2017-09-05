Just checked out what is on this week and if it stays free I will not be renewing Premier sports as NRL is all I watch on it and not all of the games at that. if it stays free it will save me £99 that I spent last January.

I can't see how Premier sports will want this channel to continue.

I must remember when I cancel it not to mention this new free channel as they may think differently if thousands phone up saying the same thing.