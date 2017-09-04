|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27173
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Anyone else notice the new Free Sports channel? I watched a load of NRL this weekend. What a contrast with the game over here. Can't help but think England will struggle this Autumn. Not got through all the games I recorded yet but the Manly V Penrith game was something else.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:42 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3100
Location: The right side of the pennines
|
yes, I flicked it on wondering what they were showing and loads of NRL was on plus the Toronto game that day. I hope it continues
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:57 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27173
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Same here. Some games were great to watch. It was also interesting to see there were a few sparsely populated grounds for games where nothing really mattered. Clearly the NRL has a problem making every minute count too.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:21 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2405
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
|
Do you happen to know which channel it is?
|
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb
Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:22 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 27, 2014 3:47 am
Posts: 17
|
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2405
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
|
Thanks kindly, will have a look, missing the NRL since i let my premier sports lapse, looks to be a similar sort of channel just had a look at what they show.
|
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb
Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:28 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2743
Location: No longer Bradford
|
broadybull87 wrote:
:thumb:
Thanks kindly, will have a look, missing the NRL since i let my premier sports lapse, looks to be a similar sort of channel just had a look at what they show.
FreeSports is a sister channel of Premier. Owned by the same people, so anything that Premier have the rights to show, may well show up on this channel. Much to the annoyance of a lot of fans who've paid for a Premier Sports subscription for those games.
Great for people who don't have Premier Sports. Not so great for those who are paying for it.
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2405
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
|
HamsterChops wrote:
FreeSports is a sister channel of Premier. Owned by the same people, so anything that Premier have the rights to show, may well show up on this channel. Much to the annoyance of a lot of fans who've paid for a Premier Sports subscription for those games.
Great for people who don't have Premier Sports. Not so great for those who are paying for it.
Very true, wonder why they are offering it for free then? wonder if ads revenue out strips that of subscriptions
|
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb
Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1179
|
Isn't Premiers NRL deal up after this season? Maybe they are thinking sod it if they dont think they will get the rights next year make it free until the end of this year? Or maybe they know they are getting the rights again and giving people a chance to see what they could have by subscribing then taking it off that channel next year?
|
|
Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:47 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27934Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
The standard in the NRL is awesome. I get premier in with my Virgin, and they show all the games. On the back of a fag packet, the gap looks to me to have grown by a few miles since 3 or 4 years ago. The pace and power is incredible, and there is no team we could field that could remotely live with it. We'll be back to those old style embarrassing last 20 minute massacres.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, billypop, Bramley Dog, bullpower2014, Bullseye, BullyBully13, childofthenorthern, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, josefw, phillgee, Pyrah123, RickyF1, roger daly, Scarey71, Surely not, thepimp007 and 126 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net