NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:58 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27173
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Anyone else notice the new Free Sports channel? I watched a load of NRL this weekend. What a contrast with the game over here. Can't help but think England will struggle this Autumn. Not got through all the games I recorded yet but the Manly V Penrith game was something else.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:42 pm
phillgee
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:42 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3100
Location: The right side of the pennines
yes, I flicked it on wondering what they were showing and loads of NRL was on plus the Toronto game that day. I hope it continues
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:57 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27173
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Same here. Some games were great to watch. It was also interesting to see there were a few sparsely populated grounds for games where nothing really mattered. Clearly the NRL has a problem making every minute count too.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:21 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2405
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Do you happen to know which channel it is?
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:22 pm
bullpower2014

Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:22 pm
Posts: 17
Sky 424
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:25 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2405
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
:thumb:

Thanks kindly, will have a look, missing the NRL since i let my premier sports lapse, looks to be a similar sort of channel just had a look at what they show.
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:28 pm
HamsterChops
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:28 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2743
Location: No longer Bradford
broadybull87 wrote:
:thumb:

Thanks kindly, will have a look, missing the NRL since i let my premier sports lapse, looks to be a similar sort of channel just had a look at what they show.


FreeSports is a sister channel of Premier. Owned by the same people, so anything that Premier have the rights to show, may well show up on this channel. Much to the annoyance of a lot of fans who've paid for a Premier Sports subscription for those games.

Great for people who don't have Premier Sports. Not so great for those who are paying for it.
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:29 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2405
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
HamsterChops wrote:
FreeSports is a sister channel of Premier. Owned by the same people, so anything that Premier have the rights to show, may well show up on this channel. Much to the annoyance of a lot of fans who've paid for a Premier Sports subscription for those games.

Great for people who don't have Premier Sports. Not so great for those who are paying for it.


Very true, wonder why they are offering it for free then? wonder if ads revenue out strips that of subscriptions
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:32 pm
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1179
Isn't Premiers NRL deal up after this season? Maybe they are thinking sod it if they dont think they will get the rights next year make it free until the end of this year? Or maybe they know they are getting the rights again and giving people a chance to see what they could have by subscribing then taking it off that channel next year?
Re: NRL on Free Sports Channel
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:47 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27934
Location: MACS0647-JD
The standard in the NRL is awesome. I get premier in with my Virgin, and they show all the games. On the back of a fag packet, the gap looks to me to have grown by a few miles since 3 or 4 years ago. The pace and power is incredible, and there is no team we could field that could remotely live with it. We'll be back to those old style embarrassing last 20 minute massacres.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, billypop, Bramley Dog, bullpower2014, Bullseye, BullyBully13, childofthenorthern, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, josefw, phillgee, Pyrah123, RickyF1, roger daly, Scarey71, Surely not, thepimp007 and 126 guests

