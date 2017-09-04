broadybull87 wrote: :thumb:



Thanks kindly, will have a look, missing the NRL since i let my premier sports lapse, looks to be a similar sort of channel just had a look at what they show.

FreeSports is a sister channel of Premier. Owned by the same people, so anything that Premier have the rights to show, may well show up on this channel. Much to the annoyance of a lot of fans who've paid for a Premier Sports subscription for those games.Great for people who don't have Premier Sports. Not so great for those who are paying for it.