Predictions League Table UPDATE Shield Week 5
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 8:35 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3344
Location: Bradford
Updated table after this weeks games.

Only two rounds to go - and still all to play for...


roger daly 219
Fr13day 218
Johnbulls 218
FevGrinder 214
paulwalker71 212
jayb 210
RickyF1 208
Bullnorthern 207
Steel City Bull 205
Nelson 203
Bulls4 201
Herr Rigsby 200
tackler tommo 196
Le Penguin 192
Ferocious Aardvark 191
Bull Mania 183
zapperbull 182
broadybulls87 181
Hamster Chops 181
jackmac452 180
rambull1967 180
tigertot 175
Bent & Bongser 172
BD20 Cougar 164
Bendybulls 157
Smack him Jimmy 152
DrFeelgood 150
BiltonRobin 142
Bullseye 132
Jimmy 4 Bradford 116
Micky the travelling friend 92

