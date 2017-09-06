Shame that BLM, everytime Ive seen him get a chance, hes always given his all and looked the part.
Having said that, hes just recently signed an extended deal, so his long term future is obvuously with us, it might be just a case of giving him more game time to aid his development.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, BOJ042, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, jakeyg95, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, Two Points, vastman, wakeyrule and 189 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity