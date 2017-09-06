WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New contract - Annakin 2 year deal. Confirmed.

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity New contract - Annakin 2 year deal. Confirmed.

Post a reply
Re: New contract
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:01 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11329
Location: The City of Wakefield
upthecats wrote:
Signed for another two years...great news!


Correct - Confirmed;

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/annakin-si ... l-trinity/
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: New contract - Annakin 2 year deal. Confirmed.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:41 pm
TheMightyTrin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Posts: 28
Good news, happy to see another committed for next year. Nice to see some more continuity
Re: New contract - Annakin 2 year deal. Confirmed.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:07 pm
Kirmudgeonly Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
Posts: 110
fascinated that he's the longest serving professional at the club - seven years
Re: New contract - Annakin 2 year deal. Confirmed.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:13 pm
newgroundb4cas User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 5015
Location: Usually at KFC
Delighted with this lot of admiration for him after the O'Loughlin tackle and how he bounced back. The lad runs full steam ahead even as a newcomer hes a wrecking ball. Think he will still improve with a good off season and 3 bags of creatine pure down his gullet. I like him. Crowther not taking his chance when Ive seen him unlike Annakin and Batch.

Good news.
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, borocat, Deeencee, Egg Banjo, exiledcat, Google Adsense [Bot], Kevs Head, KevW60349, Kirmudgeonly, madkeentrin, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, reedy, Slugger McBatt, Smew, The Dreadnought, TheMightyTrin, Trinity1315, try scorer, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wrenthorpecat and 223 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,9931,87076,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM