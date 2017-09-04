Having thought about this I wouldn't blame Anakin if he took the job offer and go part time. I'd say on balance it's the right choice but who knows for certain.I know I'll upset some on here but looking at it from his point of view.Chris is a victim of the genetic arms race that is SL. People wax lyrical as to his brave and dynamic running at the line and so they should. However he's 26 now, how long does anyone seriously think he can sustain that kind of punishment?I know there are smaller build players who thrive but that's partly down to them developing a style and again genetics. These players are usually built from concrete, they are freakish in their ability not to get hurt. From what I've seen, Anakin hasn't got that gift. He's no sick note and certainly isn't soft but he's fairly mortal where injuries are concerned.If he carries on with his current style of play at this level against some huge men he'll be a wreck long before his contracts done. If there is a plan to modify his game and make it less impact reliant then fine but to continue as a battering ram and possibly miss out on a long term future career mmm.Finally I can't imagine that the money we will offer him will be so great that playing part time and learning a trade won't equal it. In fact he may do better financially, I can imagine Anakin to be a hot property at that level.Obviously I don't know the guy or how he thinks. I'm just putting myself in his shoes. Not an easy choice for the lad tbh.