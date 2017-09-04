WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New contract

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity New contract

Post a reply
Re: New contract
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:49 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3212
Location: Dewsbury
I think that's a little harsh to say he's only upped his game of late to earn a contract!

All Annakin has been is unlucky with injuries and struggled to get a good, consistent run in the side...to come back from what could have been a career ending car accident he's done fantastically well and his hard work and effort has now been rewarded for his excellent form now he's had a sustained run in the side...

His effort and enthusiasm both taking the ball in and in defence is infectious....you only have to watch a rerun of the million pound game to see how his efforts can lift the team...

A very valuable squad member going forward if he signs!
Image
Re: New contract
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:05 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1691
Location: wakefield
Very very wise words upthecats.
Re: New contract
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:27 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6124
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Very similar in many ways to Billy Conway. Big heart.
Certainly benefiting from a long run in the 1st 17.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Re: New contract
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:31 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6395
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
According to news now he's had an offer of an apprenticeship and would like to take that up and play part time with a championship side.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: New contract
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:52 pm
TheMightyTrin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Posts: 27
JINJER wrote:
According to news now he's had an offer of an apprenticeship and would like to take that up and play part time with a championship side.


If that's the case then you can't hold it against him. Rugby players only have a short career and if this provides Chris with a skill which can serve him in later life then good luck to him. I feel it may be a waste of his opportunity though. He could feasibly be one the rare one club men
Re: New contract
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 3:19 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6395
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
TheMightyTrin wrote:
If that's the case then you can't hold it against him. Rugby players only have a short career and if this provides Chris with a skill which can serve him in later life then good luck to him. I feel it may be a waste of his opportunity though. He could feasibly be one the rare one club men

Absolutely, good luck to him if he decides to leave.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: New contract
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:53 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26183
Location: Poodle Power!
TheMightyTrin wrote:
If that's the case then you can't hold it against him. Rugby players only have a short career and if this provides Chris with a skill which can serve him in later life then good luck to him. I feel it may be a waste of his opportunity though. He could feasibly be one the rare one club men


True, can't be far off a Testimonial.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: New contract
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:15 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26183
Location: Poodle Power!
Having thought about this I wouldn't blame Anakin if he took the job offer and go part time. I'd say on balance it's the right choice but who knows for certain.

I know I'll upset some on here but looking at it from his point of view.

Chris is a victim of the genetic arms race that is SL. People wax lyrical as to his brave and dynamic running at the line and so they should. However he's 26 now, how long does anyone seriously think he can sustain that kind of punishment?

I know there are smaller build players who thrive but that's partly down to them developing a style and again genetics. These players are usually built from concrete, they are freakish in their ability not to get hurt. From what I've seen, Anakin hasn't got that gift. He's no sick note and certainly isn't soft but he's fairly mortal where injuries are concerned.

If he carries on with his current style of play at this level against some huge men he'll be a wreck long before his contracts done. If there is a plan to modify his game and make it less impact reliant then fine but to continue as a battering ram and possibly miss out on a long term future career mmm.

Finally I can't imagine that the money we will offer him will be so great that playing part time and learning a trade won't equal it. In fact he may do better financially, I can imagine Anakin to be a hot property at that level.

Obviously I don't know the guy or how he thinks. I'm just putting myself in his shoes. Not an easy choice for the lad tbh. :THINK:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: New contract
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:44 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3212
Location: Dewsbury
Signed for another two years...great news!
Image
Re: New contract
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:48 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8485
vastman wrote:
Are we talking Anakin or Hirst, lost track of it a bit :oops:

Generally speaking it's funny how we see it differently. Me and my lad though we looked a much bigger team than Salford especially in the front row.

Can't think of many props who are much bigger than Hirst. But Anakin, yep defy punched above his weight.


I was referring to Anakin
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, charlie63wildcat, cross lane cat, dull nickname, FickleFingerOfFate, hazzard, JINJER, KevW60349, lampyboy, Lupsetbull, malpalu, Mike1970, Mr Bliss, Murgan, NEwildcat, PrinterThe, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Phantom Horseman, upthecats, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 288 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,9471,87376,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM