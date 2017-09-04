I think that's a little harsh to say he's only upped his game of late to earn a contract!



All Annakin has been is unlucky with injuries and struggled to get a good, consistent run in the side...to come back from what could have been a career ending car accident he's done fantastically well and his hard work and effort has now been rewarded for his excellent form now he's had a sustained run in the side...



His effort and enthusiasm both taking the ball in and in defence is infectious....you only have to watch a rerun of the million pound game to see how his efforts can lift the team...



A very valuable squad member going forward if he signs!