Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:40 pm
Wildcat26
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 641
Location: Wakefield
musson wrote:
More great news for us

I'm v pleased for Chris and for the club
Great to see another member of our team committed to us


He has to accept it first, he has other offers on the table, one of which is from a club in the Super 8s with us.

Hope he stays with us.
Re: New contract
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:12 pm
Kirmudgeonly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
Posts: 106
Wildcat26 wrote:
He has to accept it first, he has other offers on the table, one of which is from a club in the Super 8s with us.

Hope he stays with us.


Thats true, but seems to be establishing himself as a first choice member of the 1-17, all else being equal cant see him going anywhere else with that chance, although leeds are desperate for forwards under the retirement age so you never know....

After two years in the wilderness has been great since he came back from injury.
