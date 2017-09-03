WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New contract

New contract
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:26 pm
wakeytrin





According to LE we have offered an existing player a new contract. Could it be Keegan Hirst!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: New contract
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:30 pm
Trojan Horse




Annakin
Top six 2005 - Trinity.
Re: New contract
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:54 pm
KevW60349




Trojan Horse wrote:
Annakin

2 year contract by the look of things for Chris. :CLAP:
Re: New contract
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:00 pm
Trojan Horse




KevW60349 wrote:
2 year contract by the look of things for Chris. :CLAP:


He's earned it this past 2 months. Showing some good form. His impact from the bencch has been very positive lately. Good job.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.
Re: New contract
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:36 pm
newgroundb4wakey




Impressed with him when you played us. Not spectacular but solid and hard working, the type of player that every team needs.
Re: New contract
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:48 pm
wakefieldwall




He has been excellent and earned a new deal. Was ready to write him off not so long back.

I'm sure Hirst will be sorted soon as well
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: New contract
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:01 am
Eastern Wildcat




Or, could it even be Williams
Re: New contract
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:41 am
vastman






If it is Anakin I reckon Belly is paying the difference out of his own pocket. Seriously though I do think the faith some have shown in him has begun to pay off.

Let's hope he kicks on and become our very own mr perpetual motion :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...

