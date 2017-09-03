GIANT DAZ wrote: Hi guys, is there a taxi rank at Eccles station? few of us getting the train over on Saturday and just wondered whether we can get a taxi from there or would getting one in Manc be easier, also can anyone give us an idea of prices? cheers in advance

I assume a few means more than 2 ( not having a dig just ruling out buses)Depending on your tickets:from Eccles train station you will probably need to call/book a mini cab which will cost you about £5 to the stadium or a 7 seater will cost about £7.From Eccles tram stop, taxis will be about the same price.If you are fit and able bodied it is about a 30 mins walk using the cycle paths from Eccles to the stadium ( or a couple of hours if you test a few pubs on the way)If you get an uber/minicab from the city centre it will cost you about £20, a black cab from the station is about £30Getting home is the bigger challenge! Traffic is restricted out of stadium for 20 minutes and then the car parks are allowed out. While this is no worse than many other stadium few taxi drivers want to get involved!If your train times allow, stay in the fans bar, the marquee or the pub up the road until the traffic clears and just relax with RL friends.If your train times do not allow such leisurely banter. I suggest you get a taxi to drop you at St Micheals SC on Liverpool Road (while a 10 mins walk from the stadium ) you will easily get a taxi to pick you up again after the game (book the same company as you get dropped off) and they love rugby fans and have prices to show it!Hope that honest summary helps!