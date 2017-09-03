WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eccles station

Board index Super League - Super 8s Salford Red Devils Eccles station

Post a reply
Eccles station
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:53 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14817
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Hi guys, is there a taxi rank at Eccles station? few of us getting the train over on Saturday and just wondered whether we can get a taxi from there or would getting one in Manc be easier, also can anyone give us an idea of prices? cheers in advance
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Eccles station
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 12:26 pm
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 102
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Hi guys, is there a taxi rank at Eccles station? few of us getting the train over on Saturday and just wondered whether we can get a taxi from there or would getting one in Manc be easier, also can anyone give us an idea of prices? cheers in advance

What's up with the taxi driver you and your fans normally use for away games?
Re: Eccles station
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 12:48 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13167
Location: Huddersfield
little wayne69 wrote:
What's up with the taxi driver you and your fans normally use for away games?


oh dear, you need to worry about your home crowds.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Eccles station
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:29 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14817
Location: Overlooking the Canal
We lent it to you lot for the last home game but it got smashed up !
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Eccles station
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:30 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14817
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Anyone got a serious answer please?
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Eccles station
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:33 pm
bezzerscr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:24 am
Posts: 624
Location: Hyde
If you are changing trains at Piccadilly you might be better getting the tram to Eccles.

Trains to Eccles run 1 per hour from Victoria on Sunday's. Trams run every 12mins to Eccles from Piccadilly you can then get a taxi or the 67 bus from the tram/bus intechange.

There's a Morrisons next to the tram stop you can call a cab from there.
Ps give yourselves plenty of time the never ending roadworks have introduced a contraflow outside the stadium that affects stadium access.
Re: Eccles station
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:51 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14817
Location: Overlooking the Canal
cheers for that, tram it is then.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Eccles station
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:28 am
Kiyan Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 248
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Hi guys, is there a taxi rank at Eccles station? few of us getting the train over on Saturday and just wondered whether we can get a taxi from there or would getting one in Manc be easier, also can anyone give us an idea of prices? cheers in advance


I assume a few means more than 2 ( not having a dig just ruling out buses)

Depending on your tickets:

from Eccles train station you will probably need to call/book a mini cab which will cost you about £5 to the stadium or a 7 seater will cost about £7.

From Eccles tram stop, taxis will be about the same price.

If you are fit and able bodied it is about a 30 mins walk using the cycle paths from Eccles to the stadium ( or a couple of hours if you test a few pubs on the way)

If you get an uber/minicab from the city centre it will cost you about £20, a black cab from the station is about £30

Getting home is the bigger challenge! Traffic is restricted out of stadium for 20 minutes and then the car parks are allowed out. While this is no worse than many other stadium few taxi drivers want to get involved!

If your train times allow, stay in the fans bar, the marquee or the pub up the road until the traffic clears and just relax with RL friends.

If your train times do not allow such leisurely banter. I suggest you get a taxi to drop you at St Micheals SC on Liverpool Road (while a 10 mins walk from the stadium ) you will easily get a taxi to pick you up again after the game (book the same company as you get dropped off) and they love rugby fans and have prices to show it!

Hope that honest summary helps!
Re: Eccles station
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:05 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14817
Location: Overlooking the Canal
That brilliant Kiyan, thanks, we usually hang around in the marquee after anyway so no worries there and as it's an early afternoon kick-off i reckon we've plenty of time for some leisurely banter before home - Cheers!!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 17 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Salford Red Devils




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,3311,64476,2104,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM