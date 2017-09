If you are changing trains at Piccadilly you might be better getting the tram to Eccles.



Trains to Eccles run 1 per hour from Victoria on Sunday's. Trams run every 12mins to Eccles from Piccadilly you can then get a taxi or the 67 bus from the tram/bus intechange.



There's a Morrisons next to the tram stop you can call a cab from there.

Ps give yourselves plenty of time the never ending roadworks have introduced a contraflow outside the stadium that affects stadium access.