Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:51 pm
Exeter Rhino wrote:
I have mixed feelings about Catalans. While it is great that they are expanding the international profile of the competition, they have barely made progress from their first few seasons. The club is far too reliant on big-named has-beens from the NRL and SL, very few quality French players are being developed, the French national team has made virtually zero progress since Catalans joined SL, in which Catalans have been effectively making up the numbers since Trent Robinson left. Perhaps relegation would be the kick up the pants they need to get their act together?


Not too sure about this because I think that a lot of their main players would walk away & I also believe that Guash probably would too.

Me personally I think if Catalan go down, it shows the success of the eights competitions. Catalan have been poor all season and simply don't deserve to be in SL. They have been close to losing every game in the middle eights. I believe if they are away from home in the MPG then they'll lose. I think Saturday is win or bust for them.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:18 am
Les Cats threw away a lot by continuing to back Frayssinous who was driving them off a cliff on and off field. He was an awful replacement for Robinson.
