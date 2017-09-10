I have mixed feelings about Catalans. While it is great that they are expanding the international profile of the competition, they have barely made progress from their first few seasons. The club is far too reliant on big-named has-beens from the NRL and SL, very few quality French players are being developed, the French national team has made virtually zero progress since Catalans joined SL, in which Catalans have been effectively making up the numbers since Trent Robinson left. Perhaps relegation would be the kick up the pants they need to get their act together?