Other Games | RD 28
Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:27 am
Fantastic game just finished between Sharks + Cowboys. Superb to watch.
Re: Other Games | RD 28
Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:12 pm
So Catalans vs Widnes straight shoot out next week for the last automatic spot. Widnes hold a points difference advantage so they could afford a draw.

Leigh definitely in the MPG but could climb a spot and get home advantage if they beat London.
Re: Other Games | RD 28
Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:23 pm
Hopefully Catalans survive. Nothing at all against Widnes or Leigh but we dont need the one sucessful expansion story of the SL era going backwards.
Re: Other Games | RD 28
Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:50 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Hopefully Catalans survive. Nothing at all against Widnes or Leigh but we dont need the one sucessful expansion story of the SL era going backwards.


Couldn't agree more Biff
If Catalans were relegated I believe that it would be a far bigger casualty to SL than either Widnes or Leigh dropping out
All Catalans have to do is win the home game v Widnes so their fate is in their own hands

Leigh v Widnes in the MPG will be a great game to watch as a neutral
