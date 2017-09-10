Hopefully Catalans survive. Nothing at all against Widnes or Leigh but we dont need the one sucessful expansion story of the SL era going backwards.
Couldn't agree more Biff If Catalans were relegated I believe that it would be a far bigger casualty to SL than either Widnes or Leigh dropping out All Catalans have to do is win the home game v Widnes so their fate is in their own hands
Leigh v Widnes in the MPG will be a great game to watch as a neutral
"...To those people that wrote this team off... to all those that criticised this team... tonight's for you"
