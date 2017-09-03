Interesting week ahead this one. Hull FC could drop out of the top four if Wigan & Wakefield both win. St Helens will be game over if they lose. The games on Sky TV are very crucial picks for me.



Middle eights also very interesting, Catalan have Featherstone at home whilst Leigh have Warrington. Hull KR can confirm their place in SL if they beat Widnes & Warrington beat Leigh. Widnes could yet still be pulled into the million pound game if they were to lose at KR & Catalan win & Leigh manage to win & London could yet still with their performances and the fixtures helping them slightly.



Widnes - Hull KR, London, Catalan

Leigh - Warrington, Halifax, London.

Catalans - Featherstone, Hull KR, Widnes.

London - Halifax, Widnes, Leigh.

Featherstone - Catalans, Warrington, Halifax.



I've added London & Featherstone fixtures because there still six points to play for. Judging by who has who it could be down to PD for the final place in the MPG.



Widnes (8) - Hull KR L, London L, Catalan W

London (7) - Halifax W, Widnes W, Leigh W

Leigh (6) - Warrington L, Halifax W, London L

Catalans (6) - Featherstone W, Hull KR L, Widnes L.

Featherstone (3) - Catalans L, Warrington L, Halifax W