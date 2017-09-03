WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Other Games | RD 28

Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:46 pm
Away from our game vs Cas we have two crucial games in Hull vs Wigan and Wakey va Saints

Saints need to win or can no longer qualify. Wigan impressive to recover from Wembley and will be all out for revenge.

Middle 8's looking tight with big fixtures left, think it'll be a Catalans vs Leigh MPG but really could be any two of four (Warrington fine and the bottom 3 Championship teams out of the running)
Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:55 pm
Interesting week ahead this one. Hull FC could drop out of the top four if Wigan & Wakefield both win. St Helens will be game over if they lose. The games on Sky TV are very crucial picks for me.

Middle eights also very interesting, Catalan have Featherstone at home whilst Leigh have Warrington. Hull KR can confirm their place in SL if they beat Widnes & Warrington beat Leigh. Widnes could yet still be pulled into the million pound game if they were to lose at KR & Catalan win & Leigh manage to win & London could yet still with their performances and the fixtures helping them slightly.

Widnes - Hull KR, London, Catalan
Leigh - Warrington, Halifax, London.
Catalans - Featherstone, Hull KR, Widnes.
London - Halifax, Widnes, Leigh.
Featherstone - Catalans, Warrington, Halifax.

I've added London & Featherstone fixtures because there still six points to play for. Judging by who has who it could be down to PD for the final place in the MPG.

Widnes (8) - Hull KR L, London L, Catalan W
London (7) - Halifax W, Widnes W, Leigh W
Leigh (6) - Warrington L, Halifax W, London L
Catalans (6) - Featherstone W, Hull KR L, Widnes L.
Featherstone (3) - Catalans L, Warrington L, Halifax W
Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:10 pm
Interesting thing with Saints, they probably beat Hudds and Salford in their final two games so would be well back into the mix but both fixtures mentioned above are 50/50 calls. Wakey have done well to be in this position but they did flop heavily at home to Saints in the final round of the regular season.

Either way all four of Hull, Wigan, Wakey and Saints are going to have to push hard over the final few games compared to the top 2. Could help them or could see them run out of gas.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:30 pm
