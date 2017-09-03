Away from our game vs Cas we have two crucial games in Hull vs Wigan and Wakey va Saints
Saints need to win or can no longer qualify. Wigan impressive to recover from Wembley and will be all out for revenge.
Middle 8's looking tight with big fixtures left, think it'll be a Catalans vs Leigh MPG but really could be any two of four (Warrington fine and the bottom 3 Championship teams out of the running)
