WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:56 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 731
Location: Back in Leeds :)
StH 10
Cas 14
Wig 4
Hud 10
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:02 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2943
Location: Leeds
Posted for RhinoMS

WAK 8
LEE 4
WIG 10
HUD 14
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:21 am
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 336
Forget Watkins last week, what about Grix this week? The bottleless get cost me 4 points :FRUSRATED:
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:53 pm
rotherhamrhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 30, 2005 4:14 pm
Posts: 476
CAS 18
WIG 18
HUD 18
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:49 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5412
Location: Hill Valley
CAS 30
WIG 30
SAL 6
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Jrrhino, leedsnsouths, malcadele, PrinterThe, Sal Paradise, Seth, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, thepimp007, WF Rhino and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,1001,71976,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM