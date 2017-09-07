WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:17 am
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 333
WAK 4
CAS 16
WIG 10
HUD 14
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:38 am
rhinos_bish Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 31
STH 4
CAS 10
WIG 7
HUD 10
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:29 am
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 141
Location: Lurking Somewhere
WAK 10
CAS 14
WIG 10
HUD 20
-Xyk
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:47 am

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7006
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
STH by 8
CAS by 12
HFC by 6
HUD by 18
Image
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:34 pm
John boy 13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:41 pm
Posts: 180
STH 8
CAS 10
WIG 8
HUD 8
The back to back champion of the shark-0- meter prediction league
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:15 pm
steve slippery morris User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 554
STH 4
CAS 8
WIG 4
HUD 6
