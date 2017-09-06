WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:31 pm
Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1580
Location: London
STH 18
LEE 10
WIG 8
HUD 16
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:40 pm
Priestley Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:33 am
Posts: 29
WAK 8
CAS 20
HFC 8
SAL 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:56 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1020
For ThePrinter

STH - 4
CAS - 12
WIG - 12
HUD - 10
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:09 am
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2942
Location: Leeds
STH 10
CAS 13
HFC 7
HUD 12
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:14 am
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4093
STH 8
CAS 8
WIG 2
HUD 8
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:15 am
steamy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2012 9:36 am
Posts: 189
WAK 8
CAS 10
WIG 8
HUD 14
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:58 am
rhinos69 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 07, 2006 8:19 pm
Posts: 351
STH 8
CAS 7
HFC 5
HUD 14
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 6:07 am
Broad Ings Warrior Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 12:05 pm
Posts: 117
STH 8
CAS 8
WIG 8
SAL 8
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Brid B&W, BrisbaneRhino, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, rhino65, rollin thunder, steamy, tad rhino, The Ghost of '99, WF Rhino and 148 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,1571,37776,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM