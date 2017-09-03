WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28

Post a reply
2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:42 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2941
Location: Leeds
This week's results
Leeds 38 Hull FC 26 - Leeds by 12
Huddersfield 16 Castleford 24 - Castleford by 8
Salford 18 Wakefield 43 - Wakefield by 25
St Helens 16 Wigan 26 - Wigan by 10


This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)

6 Southstander.com (Predictor of the week)
5 BRK, Finglas, Jamie101, WF Rhino
4 Broad Ings Warrior, John Boy 13, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, Tvoc
3 Biff Tannen, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Tigertot
2 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Him, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Steamy, Tad Rhino, ThePrinter, Xykojen
1 Deanos Rhinos, Old Feller, Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith
0 Rotherhamrhino

Overall table (the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)

119 (10) The Biffs Back
115 (7) Rhinos69
114 (9) Tvoc
114 (8) Jamie101
-----------------------
114 (6) Ducknumber1
114 (5) Steamy

113 (6) Tad Rhino
113 (5) Xykojen
111 (6) FoxyRhino
110 (5) BRK

108 Broad Ings Warrior, Him, Priestley
106 Steve Slippery Morris, WF Rhino
105 John Boy 13, ThePrinter
104 Finglas, Frosties., Rhino-Mark
100 Deanos Rhinos, Rodhutch, Southstander.com
99 Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
98 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Rhinos_bish
97 Old Feller
94 Rhino46, Tigertot
91 Cuppabrew
90 Highbury Rhino
88 Rotherhamrhino
78 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Wakefield (WAK) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)
Hull FC (HFC) v Wigan (WIG)
Salford (SAL) v Huddersfield (HUD)

Good luck
Last edited by FoxyRhino on Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:03 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:24 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22232
STH 8
CAS 14
WIG 14
HUD 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 8:04 am
finglas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4158
Location: Dublin's fair city
WAK 12
CAS 24
WIG12
HUD 12
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:39 am
Carisma HFC User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jan 07, 2003 5:44 pm
Posts: 570
Location: South of Heaven
STH 18
CAS 8
WIG 14
SAL 22
Sometimes say nothing!!!
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:03 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15174
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
WAK 12
LEE 14
WIG12
HUD 12
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:05 pm
Sarahgrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 1:58 pm
Posts: 5033
Location: walking in a rhino wonderland
STH 18
CAS 20
WIG 10
HUD 14

thanks
That's why we are champions again!
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:33 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20346
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
STH 10
CAS 16
HFC 8
HUD 10
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:11 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 198
STH 8
CAS 12
WIG 8
SAL 12

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beanman, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, deginner, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Maverick Rhino, McGuireofrEngland, rhinos21, Seth, Sherbert Dip, StoneColdJaneAusten, taxi4stevesmith and 209 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,5831,95876,2114,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM