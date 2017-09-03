This week's results

Leeds 38 Hull FC 26 - Leeds by 12

Huddersfield 16 Castleford 24 - Castleford by 8

Salford 18 Wakefield 43 - Wakefield by 25

St Helens 16 Wigan 26 - Wigan by 10





This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)



6 Southstander.com (Predictor of the week)

5 BRK, Finglas, Jamie101, WF Rhino

4 Broad Ings Warrior, John Boy 13, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, Tvoc

3 Biff Tannen, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Tigertot

2 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Him, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Steamy, Tad Rhino, ThePrinter, Xykojen

1 Deanos Rhinos, Old Feller, Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith

0 Rotherhamrhino



Overall table (the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)



119 (10) The Biffs Back

115 (7) Rhinos69

114 (9) Tvoc

114 (8) Jamie101

-----------------------

114 (6) Ducknumber1

114 (5) Steamy



113 (6) Tad Rhino

113 (5) Xykojen

111 (6) FoxyRhino

110 (5) BRK



108 Broad Ings Warrior, Him, Priestley

106 Steve Slippery Morris, WF Rhino

105 John Boy 13, ThePrinter

104 Finglas, Frosties., Rhino-Mark

100 Deanos Rhinos, Rodhutch, Southstander.com

99 Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith

98 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Rhinos_bish

97 Old Feller

94 Rhino46, Tigertot

91 Cuppabrew

90 Highbury Rhino

88 Rotherhamrhino

78 Phil Clarke

69 Loiner81

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Wakefield (WAK) v St Helens (STH)

Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)

Hull FC (HFC) v Wigan (WIG)

Salford (SAL) v Huddersfield (HUD)



Good luck