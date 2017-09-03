WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 28
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:42 pm
FoxyRhino
This week's results
Leeds 38 Hull FC 26 - Leeds by 12
Huddersfield 16 Castleford 24 - Castleford by 8
Salford 18 Wakefield 43 - Wakefield by 25
St Helens 16 Wigan 24 - Wigan by 8


This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)

6 Southstander.com (Predictor of the week)
5 BRK, Finglas, Jamie101, WF Rhino
4 Broad Ings Warrior, John Boy 13, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, Tvoc
3 Biff Tannen, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Tigertot
2 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Him, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Steamy, Tad Rhino, ThePrinter, Xykojen
1 Deanos Rhinos, Old Feller, Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith
0 Rotherhamrhino

Overall table (the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)

119 (10) The Biffs Back
115 (7) Rhinos69
114 (9) Tvoc
114 (8) Jamie101
-----------------------
114 (6) Ducknumber1
114 (5) Steamy

113 (6) Tad Rhino
113 (5) Xykojen
111 (6) FoxyRhino
110 (5) BRK

108 Broad Ings Warrior, Him, Priestley
106 Steve Slippery Morris, WF Rhino
105 John Boy 13, ThePrinter
104 Finglas, Frosties., Rhino-Mark
100 Deanos Rhinos, Rodhutch, Southstander.com
99 Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
98 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Rhinos_bish
97 Old Feller
94 Rhino46, Tigertot
91 Cuppabrew
90 Highbury Rhino
88 Rotherhamrhino
78 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Wakefield (WAK) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)
Hull FC (HFC) v Wigan (WIG)
Salford (SAL) v Huddersfield (HUD)

Good luck
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:24 pm
tvoc
STH 8
CAS 14
WIG 14
HUD 8

